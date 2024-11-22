Bossman Dlow Drops Fiery New Single “The Biggest Pt. 2”

Breakout rap star Bossman Dlow, who has amassed over 1.5 billion streams in 2024, launches an exciting new chapter with the release of his blazing single and video, “The Biggest Pt. 2.” Out now via Alamo Records, the track highlights Dlow’s undeniable charisma and lyrical prowess, cementing his place as one of the year’s most talked-about artists. With a scorching visual to match the track’s intensity, Dlow’s latest offering sets the tone for his continued rise in the music world. Fans can stream “The Biggest Pt. 2” now and experience the artistry of rap’s newest phenomenon.