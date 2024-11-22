Grammy-winning artist and cultural innovator Chance the Rapper is the cover star of Ocean Drive magazine’s highly anticipated Annual Art Issue. The feature dives into Chance’s trailblazing career, his interdisciplinary approach to art and music, and his plans for this year’s Miami Art Week, including his immersive Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience.

The Annual Art Issue is available now, ahead of Chance’s Writings On The Wall activations at Wynwood Studios during Miami Art Week, running December 3-6.

As part of his Miami Art Week lineup, Chance the Rapper will host Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience, an immersive multi-sensory activation previewing his forthcoming project, Star Line. The event combines music, art, and technology, creating a transformative experience for fans. Sessions include surround sound listening, projected visuals, and exclusive cinematography, with attendees encouraged to fully engage with the art and music through note-taking and reflection.

Sessions

Tuesday, December 3: 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4: 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM ET

Thursday, December 5: 1 PM ET

Friday, December 6: 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM ET

Chance’s Ocean Drive cover marks a celebration of his ongoing efforts to push boundaries in art and music. His Writings On The Wall sessions expand on his history of innovation, from becoming the first artist to rise through SoundCloud to his game-changing, forthcoming project Star Line. At Miami Art Week, he continues his mission to blend music, art, and storytelling with technology to reimagine fan engagement.