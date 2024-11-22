Overnight success is a myth, and while important, raw talent eventually has its limits. American Record producer Haas Almahdi (Lloyd Banks “Season of the Psychos,” “Convoy”, Benny the Butcher and Black Soprano Family “Saint Maurice “) knows this well, taking to instagram to remind fellow creatives that talent, for better or worse, isn’t everything.

“It’s all about how bad you want it,” he wrote. “Are you willing to go the extra mile? Did you show up for every opportunity thrown at u? Are you willing take risks to achieve your goals!?

If the answer is no, chances are your talent alone will not save you. Chasing your dreams is exciting and inspiring, but it’s also an immense amount of hard work.

As the Connecticut producer, born Hussayn Ar-Jami Al-Mahdi, recounts his hardships and the importance of perseverance, he echoes another important sentiment: “Never have a plan B.”

To gain success you need to be clear of your intentions, have selective discipline and prioritize the legwork of networking.

Work ethic will always rewarded those who put their all in, but as Haas Almahdi makes clear: if you’re not pushing your skill set to the maximum, then you’re not gonna get the results that you really want. We have the same 24 hours, make them count.