Chris Brown is usually low key about his private life but recently he opened up about his polyamorous lifestyle, and well, he’s not holding back. The R&B icon recently went on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, and he shared several viral moments with fans. Everything and anything goes viral these days, just wanted to point that out. During the live session, Cenat asked Brown about his love life, and Breezy didn’t shy away from the topic.

Get this, Brown admitted that he is in relationships with multiple women but didn’t specify how many. He made it clear that all of the women involved are aware of his polyamorous lifestyle and are comfortable with it. “I keep it a hunnid,” Brown said when asked how he manages these relationships.

Cenat, being the curious streamer that he is, also asked Brown about the most expensive gift he’s ever given a woman. Brown revealed he once bought a ring worth between $300,000 and $400,000, but quickly clarified, “Not like a wedding ring, just a ring.” The revelation caught some fans off guard, though others weren’t as surprised given Brown’s celebrity status and the growing acceptance of polyamory in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Here’s what you may not know. Brown isn’t the only star embracing a polyamorous lifestyle. In August, Ne-Yo revealed he has two girlfriends and expressed interest in potentially adding more. “No specific cap, it just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me,” he shared. Meanwhile, rapper Finesse2tymes frequently showcases his own relationships with multiple women, although his situation has attracted more drama than Brown’s or Ne-Yo’s.

Oh, alrighty then.

What’s more, while Brown’s polyamorous love life appears to be flourishing, other aspects of his life are under intense scrutiny. Last month, Investigation Discovery released a documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The film features accounts from several women who have accused Brown of abuse or assault. One woman claimed she was raped by Brown at a yacht party hosted by Diddy, though the music mogul was not implicated in the incident. Brown has yet to publicly address the allegations featured in the documentary.

Despite the controversy, Brown continues to live his life openly, and his personal choices—both in love and in his career—continue to make headlines.

More power to how you roll. On to the next viral moment.