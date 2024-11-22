Coco Jones Brings Holiday Cheer with ‘Coco By The Fireplace’

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones delivers holiday magic with her new project, Coco By The Fireplace, out now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. This festive four-track collection showcases Coco’s soulful voice and R&B artistry, just in time for the season.

Fans can catch Coco performing her GRAMMY-nominated hit “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28 and songs from her holiday release on Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 4.

Coco’s stellar year continues with two 2025 GRAMMY nominations for “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” celebrating her ongoing reign as a standout force in R&B.

