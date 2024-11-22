E-40’s Son Emari Stevens Launches Finesse, a Health-Conscious Seasoning Brand

Emari Stevens, son of rap legend E-40, is making his mark in the culinary world by launching his new seasoning brand, Finesse. The seasonings are available in All-Purpose and Garlic flavors and cater to health-conscious food lovers. Packed with flavor, Finesse is vegan, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, keto-friendly, low sodium, non-GMO, and sugar-free.

The All-Purpose seasoning offers a balanced taste for meats, vegetables, soups, and more, making it a versatile kitchen staple. The Garlic flavor delivers rich, aromatic notes, enhancing everything from grilled meats to pasta.

Inspired by his father’s culinary ventures, Emari started young, producing E-40’s “Bet You Didn’t Know” in 2019. Over time, he developed a passion for cooking, earning the title “IronSkilletMaster” and launching his brand.

Finesse follows the entrepreneurial path of E-40, whose Goon With The Spoon brand includes sausages, burritos, ice cream, and a best-selling cookbook. With this launch, Emari carves his lane while honoring his father’s legacy. Products are available now at tryfinesse.com.

Speaking exclusively with The Source, Emari details Finesse and why it needs to be in your cabinet.

Finesse All Purpose Finesse Garlic

The SOURCE: What inspired you to launch Finesse and focus on low-sodium, health-conscious seasonings?

Emari Stevens: The inspiration came from my love of cooking and my desire to create a seasoning that would truly reflect my skill in the kitchen — thus, Finesse was born. In my community, many people are affected by high blood pressure, which can be a silent killer. Often, people don’t experience symptoms until a serious event, like a heart attack, happens. I wanted to make a seasoning that people could use generously and feel good about, without guilt. A lot of the major brands out there have high sodium content, so I wanted Finesse to stand out as a low-sodium option, encouraging people to season freely while still looking out for their health.

Can you tell us about the creative process behind your All-Purpose and Garlic flavors? What makes each unique?

I wanted to enter the market with two essential seasonings that would be true powerhouses in any kitchen. The “All-Purpose” seasoning is incredibly versatile — it works with everything from chicken and beef to seafood, vegetables, stews, soups, pasta, and more. I’m especially proud of this blend because it complements nearly any dish. The “Garlic Blend” brings its own distinct flavor profile, with a mix of garlic powder, onion powder, spices, and sea salt. It’s ideal for pastas, mashed potatoes, and grilled chicken. One trick I’ve discovered is using a layer of “Garlic Blend” alongside “All-Purpose” on chicken or salmon. The combination of flavors is truly something special.

Health-conscious ingredients are a big part of your brand. How did you decide which dietary needs (like paleo and keto) to cater to?

I wanted people to feel safe and comfortable using my seasonings, so catering to dietary needs became a priority. Initially, I didn’t focus heavily on promoting all the dietary labels. But as I heard from customers asking about specific needs, I realized how essential it was to communicate these attributes. Everyone’s body is different, so I wanted to create a seasoning that would fit a variety of lifestyles and dietary needs.

How has your father’s entrepreneurial spirit, especially with “Goon With The Spoon,” influenced your own approach to Finesse?

My father has always been a go-getter, and I’ve looked up to him for being his own boss for decades. Watching him build and sustain his own brand has been both inspiring and motivating, pushing me to create something of my own. He’s truly one of a kind, and his approach to business has guided me a lot in building Finesse.

Beyond the products you’ve launched, do you have any plans for new flavors or other food ventures in the future?

I can’t reveal too much just yet, but yes, there are exciting things in the works. “Chile Limon,” with a perfect blend of lime and peppers (plus a secret ingredient!), and a “BBQ” flavor, also featuring a unique ingredient, are set to launch in January. After that, two more staple seasonings will be added to the lineup. Beyond seasonings, I’m also interested in exploring sauces and hot sauces, so stay tuned!