In the ever-evolving world of hip hop, few artists have reached the level of global dominance that Drake has. His 2023 It’s All a Blur tour, co-headlined with 21 Savage, stands as a testament to not just his own artistry, but to the influence of hip hop as a cultural force.

The It’s All a Blur Tour kicked off on July 5, 2023, in Chicago and wrapped up in Toronto on October 7, 2023.

The tour has officially become the highest-grossing rap tour in history. This isn’t just about numbers—though the figures are staggering—it’s about the cultural ripple effects this tour has left on the industry, hip hop fans, and the future of live music in general.

Smashing Records … Redefining Limits

Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour, which traveled across North America, Europe, and beyond, raked in an astonishing $320.5 million USD from the sale of 1.3 million tickets across 80 sold-out shows.

The tour made history in Washington, D.C., where Drake earned more than $5 million USD over the course of two consecutive shows on July 28 and July 29. To put it in perspective, that’s more than any rap tour has ever earned, surpassing previous records set by legends like Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne and Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour. Still, the impressive numbers only scratch the surface of what this tour represented.

More than the revenue. This was an experience with 21 Savage, J. Cole and Mor

Drake brought a mix of nostalgia, with a creative stage that incorporated vintage visuals to innovation. Musically he blessed fans with new hits, and classic bangers that spanned his decade-plus-long career.

Fans were treated to an unforgettable experience, with Drake’s setlist packed with chart-topping bangers and appearances from some of the biggest names in the game, including 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and Travis Scott.

The setlist felt like a celebration of everything Drake has accomplished, minus “Old Drake” which rarely sees the light of day at his current shows.

The 6 God’s co-headlining partnership with 21 Savage gave the fans tracks like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Rich Flex” creating a unique chemistry that everyone in attendance couldn’t get enough of.

We were there. We know.

After a brief break, the second leg of the tour began on February 2, 2024, in Tampa and concluded in Newark on April 4, 2024.

During the J.Cole leg of the tour, the North Carolina icon he took over 21 Savage’s Robin to Drake’s Batman.

And when you have two of the so called Big 3 going city to city, it was magic made. Period. Make no mistake, 21 set the tone.

Throughout the tour, Drake showcased his charitable side in a big way.

The Hotline Bling rapper made headlines multiple times for his generous gestures, surprising fans with cash gifts and life-changing acts of kindness.

From gifting $10,000 to a dancer on her first night to blessing a cancer survivor with $100,000 and even paying off a fan’s $20,000 student loan debt.

When you think about setting records and making history It Was All a Blur checked every box. It will be hard to tell if another artist in the Hip Hop genre will eclipse the accolades but as they say records are meant to be broken.