Multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend today unveiled Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition), a deluxe digital edition of his extraordinary debut album, out now via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. Featuring new contributions from guest artists including Tems, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Simi and Black Thought, the celebratory release expands the original album with 11 bonus tracks, including eight brand-new remixes, rare B-sides, and two previously unreleased studio performances recorded during the original Get Lifted sessions.

The Get Lifted (20th Anniversary) album will be pressed and packaged in a deluxe 3LP 12″ vinyl edition, offered exclusively here, with all copies signed by Legend; the 3LP edition will be available on March 7, 2025. In addition, a special 2LP 12″vinyl edition of Get Lifted, combining the original album with the bonus track “So High”[Cloud 9 Remix] featuring Lauryn Hill (currently available on DSPs), will be available on Friday, December 20.

The deluxe digital and upcoming 3LP editions of Get Lifted (20th Anniversary) include the original 14-track album plus bonus remixes: “So High”[Cloud 9 Mix] featuring Lauryn Hill (as included on the Get Lifted digital album); “Used To Love U [9th Wonder Playmates Imagining Remix] featuring Black Thought; “Number One”[Obi Remix]; “Let’s Get Lifted Again”[Man-Man Remix] featuring Killer Mike & Lil Wayne; “Ordinary People”[Man-Man Remix] featuring Tems; “Refuge (When It’s Cold Outside)”[Man-Man/The Imports Remix] featuring Simi; “She Don’t Have to Know”[Man-Man Remix]; and “It Don’t Have to Change”[Man-Man Remix] featuring The Stephens Family.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of the album that introduced me to the world,” said Legend. “Get Lifted has always meant so much to me and to so many of my fans and supporters. I’m so grateful for the career that this album launched. These last 20 years have taken me far beyond my wildest dreams.”

He continued, “Revisiting the original album and some of the unreleased songs from that era has been such a meaningful experience. Reinvigorating the music with fresh remixes and collaborations featuring some of my favorite artists makes this celebration even more special.”

As a special treat for Legend’s fans, Get Lifted (20th Anniversary) offers four early rarities from the Get Lifted era including two previously unreleased studio performances (“Do What I Gotta Do” and “Just In Time”), revealing fresh insight into the young artist’s vision for a career that would span decades while steering the course of hip-hop and popular music. These early revelatory, now essential John Legend songs lay down the grooves and vision for Legend’s groundbreaking musical path in the 21st century. “Do What I Gotta Do” and “Just In Time” are previously unreleased while “Money Blown” and “Johnny’s Gotta Go” are B-side/CD single rarities remastered for this edition.