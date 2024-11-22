Katt Williams Reveals Why He Chose ‘Club Shay Shay’ for His Tell-All Interview

Katt Williams is one of GQ’s Men of the Year. Williams started the year off with a bang with his tell-all Club Shay Shay appearance. Speaking with GQ, Katt reveals why that was the perfect stage to tell his truth.

“Shannon is in the rare position where people aren’t sue where his allegiance lies,” Williams said. “There’s so many questions that it gives me the opportunity to allow this Black man to show his true colors, while I show mine.”

You can read the full story below.

Why did Katt Williams’ choose ‘Club Shay Shay’ to deliver his viral manifesto?https://t.co/IrngRG4M3B pic.twitter.com/mC53YFkfHw — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 20, 2024

Appearing at Vulture Fest, Williams revealed that at the top of the year, he intended to ruin all the careers of those he mentioned during his appearance.

“I was trying to do something there that hadn’t been done,” Williams said. “When I wrote it out I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about. It was so vicious I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so the comic I’m talking about knows I know your real story.”

You can hear it from Williams below.