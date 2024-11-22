Legin and Elle Sharpe Inspire with Uplifting “Higher” Visual

Will Thomas brings Legin’s soulful track “Higher,” featuring Elle Sharpe, to life in a stunning HD visual. Taken from God Is Iconic: Deluxe (via RMG Amplify / Vydia), the Femke-produced song delivers a cinematic blend of inspiration and hope. Its reflective melodies and encouraging lyrics urge listeners to overcome hardships and embrace renewal with a spirit of triumph.

The music video release builds on the Virginia native’s recent momentum, following his standout performance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water makeup event last month. Legin’s latest offering cements his role as a beacon of hope and creativity in today’s music landscape.