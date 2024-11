Platinum-selling rapper Lola Brooke delivers a commanding performance with her new single, Go To Yo Head. The anthemic track showcases her lyrical prowess with sharp punchlines and her unmistakable bold delivery.

Speaking on the song, Lola says, “There’s no room to get big-headed and think for a second that Lola is that girl to be played with.”

The single follows her recent collaboration “No One Else” featuring Jeremih, continuing her rise as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

