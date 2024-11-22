Today, Platinum-selling rapper Lola Brooke (Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records) unleashes her new song, “Go To Yo Head.”

The anthemic, unruly track finds the breakout emcee in her lyrically-savvy element, delivering poignant punchlines to match her chilling bravado voice. “Go To Yo Head” finds the 4′ 9 giant exuding a commanding presence, demanding just-do respect from a suitor. Whether or not one is in over their head dealing with Brooklyn’s finest, Lola flexes on wax while dictating her commandments as a supreme Rap sensation who means business. Instead of entertaining games, she makes it known to come correct with genuineness and groundedness—with a splash of glamour— to vie for her attention.



Going on record about the track, Lola further shares, “There’s no room to get big-headed and think for a second that Lola is that girl to be played with. That’s the energy on Go To Yo Head. I’m a step on heads every time if they come for mine.”



“Go To Yo Head” follows the release of Lola’s collaboration single “No One Else” featuring Jeremih, which arrived earlier this season. The rap and R&B-style track was presented with a glossy official music video directed by MadebyJames [Isaiah Rashad, Smino].