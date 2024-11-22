Los Angeles Rams Honor Kenny Washington with “1946 Legacy Collection”

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled the 1946 Legacy Collection, a collaboration with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate the groundbreaking legacy of Kenny Washington, the first Black player signed to an NFL team in the modern era. Launching Friday, November 22, the limited-edition six-piece capsule will be available at ramsfanshop.com, MitchellandNess.com, nflshop.com, and a pop-up at SoFi Stadium’s Lower American Airlines Plaza through November 24.

Washington, an LA native and UCLA standout, shattered racial barriers by ending the NFL’s 12-year ban on Black players. The collection honors his enduring impact with designs inspired by the 1946 Los Angeles Rams’ colors, logos, and style. Pieces include a Kenny Washington Fashion Football Jersey, Vintage Satin Varsity Jacket, Graphic Tee, Swagger Cardigan, Hoodie, and Cord Rope Cap, ranging from $45 to $275.

The Rams continue to highlight Washington’s contributions through their Inspire Change platform. Earlier this year, the team unveiled an authentic Washington jersey at the Threaded Through History art exhibition and premiered the documentary Kingfish: The Story of Kenny Washington.

Advertisement

“Kenny Washington broke barriers not just for football but for equality and opportunity in America. As we celebrate his legacy with this collection, we honor his courage, resilience, and enduring impact on the game and society,” said Eli Kumekpor, CEO of Mitchell & Ness.

“Our partnership with Mitchell & Ness on this capsule collection not only celebrates Kenny Washington’s remarkable legacy but also reinforces our commitment to recognizing his influence on the NFL,” said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. “We are thrilled to have brought together four other legendary and beloved Rams in Eric, Todd, Marshall and Steven, along with some incredible youth athletes from LA, to help us bring this campaign to life.”

A campaign video accompanying the collection features Rams Legends Marshall Faulk, Todd Gurley, Eric Dickerson, and Steven Jackson alongside student-athletes from the Watts Rams, Inglewood Rams, and girls’ flag football programs—spotlighting Washington’s trailblazing influence on future generations.

With Mitchell & Ness’s signature craftsmanship, the 1946 Legacy Collection is a meaningful tribute to Washington’s monumental role in football and societal progress.