Miguel Returns with New Single “Always Time”

GRAMMY-winning R&B artist Miguel unveils his heartfelt new single, “Always Time,” via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.

Written by Miguel and co-produced with Jeff Bhasker and Dave Sitek, the track delves into heartbreak and introspection, showcasing Miguel’s evocative vocals. “This may be the most difficult song I’ve ever had to write,” Miguel shared, calling it an honest start to his next artistic chapter.

The release follows the resurgence of his hit “Sure Thing,” now topping Billboard’s Pop Chart. Known for albums like Kaleidoscope Dream and Wildheart, Miguel continues to captivate with this deeply personal piece. “Always Time” marks the beginning of a promising new era for the R&B visionary. Listen now.

