Nuno1K Drops New Album ‘Hardest Migo in the DMV’

Washington, D.C.’s Nuno1K has returned with his latest LP, Hardest Migo in the DMV, a 17-track project that blends Spanish and English to carve out a unique space in his region’s music scene. The album chronicles his journey to prominence while hinting at what lies ahead for the rising Latin street lyricist.

Nuno1K brings his crew along for the ride, featuring DMV talents like JG Riff, Twinnski, NW5TH, LEKL, and Jennifer Rose. Tracks such as “Why They Mad,” “Money On Em,” and the Big Flock-assisted “Popeyes” highlight his evolution, pairing real-life raps with hard-hitting beats.

Influenced by icons like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and Tego Calderon, Nuno1K plans to release more visuals before unveiling his next big project.

