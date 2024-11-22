Saweetie Brings Glamour and Romance in “I Want You This Christmas” Visual

Saweetie, the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated “it-girl,” turns up the holiday magic with the release of her enchanting new music video for “I Want You This Christmas,” out now via Warner Records. The visually stunning clip finds Saweetie in a winter wonderland, dazzling in a couture black gown atop icy glaciers, with a nostalgic nineties-inspired filter adding warmth to the festive vibes.

The video arrives as her single “Is It The Way” continues to climb, reaching the Top 5 at urban radio and amassing over 5 million streams. Saweetie’s holiday two-pack, Dear Big Santa, promises even more ICY cheer, cementing her place as a seasonal star blending love, glamour, and holiday spirit.