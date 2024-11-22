So this pretty well know country producer made a comment at the CMAs but Shaboozey is staying calm.

During country artist Cody Johnson’s acceptance speech for Album of the Year, his producer, Trent Willmon, made a remark about Shaboozey that some fans took as a jab. As Johnson took the stage to accept the honor, Willmon said, “It takes an army of people to make a great record, but I gotta tell ya, this is for this cowboy who’s been kicking Shaboozey for a lot of years, y’all.”

The comment quickly sparked confusion online, with many wondering if it was a sarcastic remark or an intentional dig at the rapper. Shaboozey, however, took it all in stride and responded with a simple but confident tweet: “Ain’t nobody kicking me!”

In a shocker, Shaboozey didn’t walk away with a CMA trophy this year, he’s already focused on a much bigger prize: a Grammy. The 29-year-old rapper is a front-runner for the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he’s up for five nominations. His nominations include Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, Song of the Year for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Best New Artist, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

At the CMAs, Shaboozey was also nominated for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 18 non-consecutive weeks. He even performed at the ceremony, proving once again that he belongs in the spotlight and has earned his place in the country and rap music scene.

Despite the weird shade, Shaboozey remains focused on his goals, and with his Grammy nominations on the horizon, he’s clearly ready for even bigger things.

Anyways jokes aside, seems like Shaboozey is laughing all the way to the bank.