Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Drop New Single “Outta Da Blue” Ahead of Collaborative Album

Global rap legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have released their new single, “Outta Da Blue,” featuring Alus. Produced by Dr. Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ, the track arrives via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope.

The duo previewed “Outta Da Blue” and other tracks during a live Drink Champs episode at ComplexCon and teased it in the trailer for Netflix’s Back In Action starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.

The single builds excitement for Snoop’s forthcoming album, Missionary, releasing December 13. Featuring heavyweights like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Jhené Aiko, Missionary is Snoop and Dre’s first full project together since 1993’s iconic Doggystyle.

