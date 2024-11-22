On this day in 1988, founding Flavor Unit member MC La Kim aka Lakim Shabazz dropped his classic debut album Pure Righteousness on the Tuff City imprint. Produced exclusively by the late great DJ Mark “The 45 King”, Pure Righteousness was one of the first albums that were released under the Flavor Unit umbrella, with Queen Latifah’s monumental All Hail The Queen LP not being released until an entire year later on the Tommy Boy label.

Even thought PR only consisted of nine tracks, 9-12 songs was the contemporary amount of songs on a full length studio Hip Hop album in the late 80s. With the first two songs serving as Lakim’s introductory singles, “Pure Righteousness” and “Black Is Back” were two integral songs of that era and adding to the mounting Black consciousness that was so prevalent during that period of Hip Hop music.

Salute to Lakim and Mark The 45 King(RIP) for this important piece of Hip hop history!

