Crackle Kapone, the YesSER Kult Leader and Underground rap phenomenon, has just released his highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “Hash.” The visually stunning production takes Kapone’s signature Trailer Made rap sound to the next level, fusing raw lyricism with powerful, cinematic storytelling of Cannabis and debauchery that is sure to captivate audiences around the globe.

“Hash” pushes the boundaries of hip-hop, merging Art and Reality , reflective of Crackle Kapone’s unapologetic style. Directed by Oso Visuals and Big Hak also Executive Produced by Big C of Whip Cash Records , the music video captures Kapone’s message, delivering a hard-hitting experience that is captivating as it is thought-provoking. SERporterz can expect everything from powerful lyrics to dynamic performance scenes that amplify the song’s core themes .

“Hash” is now streaming on all major platforms, and the music video is available on YouTube. SERporterz and music lovers worldwide are invited to watch, share, and experience the bold new visuals that is setting the internet ablaze.

