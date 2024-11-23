BigXThaPlug Drops Heartfelt Music Video for “Back On My BS” Celebrating Fans and Career Milestones

Dallas’ multi-platinum breakout superstar BigXThaPlug has released the heartwarming music video for his hit single “Back On My BS,” directed by Jerry Morka and Trey Soulss. The video offers a dynamic look at moments from his ‘Take Care’ North American tour, marking a pivotal chapter in his career. It serves as a tribute to his rise to stardom and a thank-you to the loyal fans who have supported him along the way. Highlighting his ability to energize crowds with his stage presence, the video also captures genuine interactions with fans, from autographing shirts to backstage moments, showcasing BigXThaPlug’s deep connection with those who helped elevate his success.