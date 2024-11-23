DaBaby Unveils Hilarious “PHAT” Music Video, Reimagining Eddie Murphy’s The Nutty Professor

8x Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby has dropped the highly anticipated music video for his single “PHAT” from his latest project HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE. Following a viral teaser with comedian Funny Marco, the video offers a reimagining of Eddie Murphy’s The Nutty Professor, blending classic comedy with modern hip-hop flair. Directed by DaBaby, Rell Fly, and Logan Meis, the video transforms a college campus into a vibrant spectacle, with DaBaby channeling Murphy’s iconic character. This release follows DaBaby’s appearance on Sundae Conversations and his album debut on the Billboard 200, cementing his status as a trailblazer in hip-hop and a multifaceted creative force.