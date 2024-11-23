FIFA Partners with Mythical Games to Launch FIFA Rivals, a Revolutionary Mobile Football Game

FIFA and Mythical Games have announced their collaboration to launch FIFA Rivals, a groundbreaking, officially licensed football mobile video game. Set for release on iOS and Android, FIFA Rivals will offer thrilling arcade gameplay, providing an unparalleled gaming experience for football fans worldwide.

This marks the next phase in FIFA’s gaming and esports portfolio, bringing exciting new opportunities for the football community to engage with the sport through non-simulation gameplay. Mythical Games, known for its critically acclaimed Rivals game with over 6 million downloads, is bringing its expertise to football with this new venture.

In FIFA Rivals, players will create and manage their own football club, leveling up and enhancing lineups to compete in real-time, PvP arcade-style matches. The free-to-play game will feature in-game and web marketplaces powered by the Mythos blockchain, allowing players to buy, sell, and trade football stars.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio.”

“We are excited to partner with FIFA and leverage our expertise to create an unparalleled football gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO and Founder of Mythical Games. “Our goal is to replicate our success with previous Rivals game and set new benchmarks in the web3 gaming sector. The combination of officially licensed football stars (past and present), prestigious clubs from around the world, and globally competitive esports gameplay will take sports gameplay to a new level. Through this long-term partnership with FIFA, there are major plans to integrate into the FIFA esports platform to give players in every country the ability to become a participant or fan.”

FIFA Rivals will launch globally, with updates available through the official community on X @FifaRivals.