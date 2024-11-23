Can’t stop won’t stop the bail attempts. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team made a third attempt on Friday to secure his release from jail while he awaits trial for sex trafficking charges, but a decision on his bail request won’t come until next week. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the two-hour hearing in Manhattan federal court, indicated that he would rule quickly after both the defense and prosecution submit additional arguments by noon on Monday.

What ya’ll think, will bail be granted or nah?

As you may have heard, Combs’ attorneys proposed a whopping $50 million bail package, secured by his Florida home, which would allow him to await trial under strict supervision either at his mansion near Miami Beach or, after the judge dismissed the idea, at an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The defense team argued that the conditions would amount to house arrest, where Combs would be under near-total restrictions on communication and interaction with anyone except his legal team. This proposal aimed to keep the hip-hop mogul out of the troubled Brooklyn federal detention center, where he has been held for 67 days since his September arrest.

67 days at THAT federal jail is no joke.

Get this, prosecutors strongly opposed the idea, arguing that no set of bail conditions could mitigate the risk that Combs might obstruct justice or pose a danger to others. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik accused Combs of trying to manipulate the case from behind bars, citing his repeated violations of jail rules, including efforts to influence witnesses and taint the jury pool.

“This really amounts to the defendant paying his way out of custody,” Slavik told the court, arguing that Combs’ behavior while incarcerated showed he could not be trusted to follow rules.

What’s more, Combs’ defense lawyers, including Anthony Ricco and Teny Geragos, pushed back against this portrayal. Ricco argued that the prosecution’s characterization of Combs as a “lawless person” was unfair and inaccurate. Geragos emphasized that the stringent conditions they were proposing for Combs’ release would make it impossible for him to break the rules, suggesting that the level of surveillance would ensure he would comply with all court orders.

In fairness, he’d pretty much be under lock and key just in his own mansion.

Combs, 55, ain’t no spring chicken and has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women over the course of several years, using a network of associates and employees to silence his victims through blackmail, violence, and intimidation tactics like kidnapping and arson. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

As you can imagine, despite the defense’s arguments, two previous judges have ruled that Combs would pose a danger to the community if released, and an appeals court judge denied his request for immediate release last month. A three-judge panel from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is still weighing his bail request.

Check this out, Friday’s hearing was the second time Combs appeared in court this week. Earlier, a judge blocked prosecutors from using papers seized from Combs’ jail cell during a sweep for contraband and weapons. Prosecutors have alleged that Combs has attempted to orchestrate social media campaigns to sway potential jurors and has tried to leak materials to help his defense. They also claim he has used third parties to contact witnesses, further complicating his case.

“Simply put, the defendant cannot be trusted,” Slavik asserted during the hearing.

As the legal battle continues, all eyes will be on the upcoming decision regarding Combs’ bail, which could have major implications as he prepares for trial.