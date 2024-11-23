Infinity Song Spreads Holiday Cheer with Breathtaking Rendition of “O Holy Night”

Sibling band Infinity Song spreads holiday cheer with their stunning rendition of “O Holy Night.” Known for their intricate harmonies and versatility, the group reimagines the classic hymn with emotional depth and reverence that captures the season’s true spirit. Combining signature vocal harmonies with a modern, uplifting arrangement, the song opens with quiet reverence, drawing listeners into the heartfelt lyrics. As the performance builds, Infinity Song’s soaring vocals and rich instrumentation turn the track into a triumphant celebration of faith. This release follows their critically acclaimed album Metamorphosis Complete, showcasing their ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. With a unique blend of soul, gospel, and soft rock, Infinity Song has built a loyal fanbase and carved out a distinct space in the music industry. The band recently completed a successful world tour, including stops at Pitchfork Paris.