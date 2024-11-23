Lil Wayne and GloRilla Set to Perform at 2025 College Football National Playoff Game Celebration

The College Football Playoff (CFP) has unveiled an exciting roster of top recording artists set to perform at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on January 18 and 19. The weekend kicks off on January 18 with performances by five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning rap legend Lil Wayne and GRAMMY®-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla. On January 19, diamond-certified pop star Camila Cabello will take the stage alongside Myles Smith and Knox. Tickets for both concerts go on sale November 25 at 10 a.m. ET.
The CFP also revealed the Allstate Championship Tailgate lineup, set for January 20 outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Headliners include global superstar Kane Brown and iHeartCountry’s Ashley Cooke. Fans can enjoy interactive games, live broadcasts, and marching band performances before the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game, airing live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.