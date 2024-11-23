Lovesac transformed the PUBLIC Hotel’s Ava Room into the ultimate night of play on Monday, November 18, 2024, as the company introduced its groundbreaking Sactionals Reclining Seat. Hosted by model, actress, and television personality Camille Kostek alongside Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson, the event blended luxury and innovation, showcasing the latest addition to Lovesac’s versatile and modular Sactionals lineup.

A Revolutionary Recliner

The star of the evening was the Reclining Seat, a revolutionary power recliner designed to blend seamlessly with Lovesac’s signature modular furniture system. Unlike traditional recliners, the Reclining Seat integrates invisibly into any Sactionals configuration, providing unparalleled customization without compromising style.

From deep-seating comfort to wall-hugging functionality that maximizes small spaces, the Reclining Seat redefines what modular furniture can achieve. Whether added to a brand-new setup or retrofitted into existing Sactionals configurations, the Reclining Seat upholds Lovesac’s Designed for Life philosophy, offering customers long-lasting and endlessly adaptable furniture.

An Evening of Elegance and Fun

The PUBLIC Hotel’s 17th-floor Ava Room set the stage for a luxurious evening filled with entertainment, refreshments, and engaging conversations about the Reclining Seat’s capabilities. Guests enjoyed a hands-on demonstration of the product’s stealth functionality and customization options, reinforcing Lovesac’s commitment to blending advanced technology with timeless design.

In his remarks, CEO Shawn Nelson emphasized the Reclining Seat’s innovative edge:

“At Lovesac, our customers expect innovation that works behind the scenes and breaks the rules of traditional furniture. The Sactionals Reclining Seat delivers the comfort of a recliner without disrupting the clean, contemporary aesthetic of Sactionals.”

Camille Kostek added her flair to the evening, highlighting the comfort and versatility of the Reclining Seat as a perfect addition for anyone looking to elevate their living space.

Sustainability and Style

The Reclining Seat is as eco-conscious as it is innovative. Backed by Lovesac’s lifetime guarantee, it supports the company’s sustainability goals by allowing users to refresh and reconfigure their furniture without waste. The Reclining Seat’s 150+ interchangeable, washable covers ensure endless possibilities for customization while maintaining an eco-friendly ethos.

The Sactionals Reclining Seat is available now, inviting homeowners to experience the pinnacle of comfort, flexibility, and innovation. Visit lovesac.com for more information or locate the nearest Lovesac showroom to see the Reclining Seat in action.

Founded on the principles of sustainability, innovation, and enduring design, The Lovesac Company continues to redefine home furnishings with its modular Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs (Sacs), and state-of-the-art StealthTech Sound + Charge System. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lovesac is committed to delivering products that evolve with its customers’ needs while respecting the environment.

The night at the PUBLIC Hotel was a testament to Lovesac’s dedication to creating furniture that’s not only functional and stylish but built to grow with its customers for life.

