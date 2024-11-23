Wizkid Releases Highly Personal Sixth Studio Album ‘Morayo’ in Tribute to Late Mother

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid has unveiled his sixth studio album, Morayo, via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. The album is deeply personal to Wizkid, as it serves as a tribute to his late mother, with the Yoruba word Morayo meaning “I see joy.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Wizkid dropped the hit singles “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz and “Kese (Dance),” both of which broke records as the most streamed songs in Nigerian Spotify history in a single day. Morayo follows Wizkid’s fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, released in 2022, which saw major milestones including a historic Apple Music Live performance and his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden in New York.