The scrutiny surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs has intensified, as a former personal chef has come forward with explosive claims about abuse during his high-profile relationships with Kim Porter and Cassie Ventura. On Friday (November 22), Jourdan Cha’Taun, who worked for Combs during those periods, posted a powerful condemnation on Instagram, addressing recent legal maneuvers by Combs’ team and supporting Ventura, his ex-girlfriend.

Cha’Taun’s post, featuring an image of Ventura, criticized Combs’ legal claims that the infamous 2016 hotel assault video had been edited. Combs’ attorneys alleged the government provided the court with a manipulated version of the footage during his ongoing criminal case. Cha’Taun dismissed these assertions as “sick,” alleging they deflect from a history of abuse that spanned much of Ventura and Combs’ decade-long relationship.

“Seeing @cassie be re-victimized in the press, on the blogs & through that disingenuous ‘apology’ throughout the past year has been truly disgusting to see,” Cha’Taun wrote. “He was physically abusing her. For a LONG TIME! These are FACTS!!!!!!!!!!! To say that the video was edited, knowing there were WORSE BEATINGS, is truly SICK!”

The chef’s post doubled as a public declaration of support for Ventura and all survivors of domestic violence. “It’s unconscionable,” she continued. “I stand with Cassie, and all domestic violence victims, survivors, and those no longer with us.” Concluding her statement, she declared, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

A History of Allegations

Cha’Taun’s remarks come amid mounting evidence of Combs’ abusive behavior. Recently released text messages between Cassie and Combs reveal the aftermath of a 2016 altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In one exchange, Cassie detailed the severity of the assault:

“I have a black eye and fat lip. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done…I still have crazy bruising,” she wrote.

Other messages provided chilling insight into the violence she endured: “You drag me down the hall by my hair…I have bleeding cuts…You hit me in the head two good times.”

The harrowing texts, coupled with surveillance footage showing Combs chasing and assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, contradict the claims of video tampering alleged by Combs’ legal team.

A Voice From the Inside

Cha’Taun’s decision to speak out publicly underscores the severity of the allegations. This isn’t her first time discussing her experiences working for Combs. In 2019, following the death of Kim Porter, Cha’Taun shared a heartfelt tribute to Porter, recalling how she admired her strength and ability to “love and check Puff.” Cha’Taun described the pair as “the black version of Bonnie & Clyde,” highlighting Porter’s unique dynamic with Combs.

Her recent comments cast a shadow over the legacy of Combs, who is now under increased scrutiny for alleged patterns of abuse. Ventura, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since their breakup, has become a rallying point for advocates against domestic violence.

A Call to Action

Jourdan Cha’Taun’s bold statement adds weight to the growing chorus demanding accountability. By leveraging her platform to shed light on Ventura’s struggles, she has reignited critical conversations about abuse, power, and the responsibility to stand with survivors.

With these allegations taking center stage, the music mogul faces a reckoning that goes beyond legal filings and courtrooms—a public demand for truth and justice.