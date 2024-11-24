Although there are two forms of rugby, union and league, the most popular form is rugby union. As a result, it provides larger salaries to players at the top of the sport. While it doesn’t hit the heights of NBA, NFL, or even MLS players, it’s still a substantial wage. We’ve broken down what you can expect to earn if you want to be a professional rugby union player.

Payment by Position

There’s a range of salaries in rugby union. Since the players are spread out across the pitch, the highest-paid players have more in common with the NFL than the NBA. The average wage per position is as follows:

Fly Half – $231,239 per year

Centre – $220,840 per year

Lock – $208,781 per year

Scrum Half – $155,202 per year

Hooker – $148,915 per year

As you can see, rugby players’ pay is significantly below that of the top US athletes. However, it’s still above the average and can be supplemented with sponsorships and appearances. Despite not having extreme pay levels, rugby is still a popular sport and regularly attracts many viewers, with rugby union odds allowing people to make predictions.

However, it’s critical to understand that these figures are purely averages. The top players in each position will be paid far more than players with lesser ability. Additionally, salary ranges aren’t just split up by position.

Payment by Age and Experience

Like any line of work, being older and having more experience brings higher paychecks. For example, a player with over 100 Premiership rugby appearances earns an average of $269,772. It’s $38,533 higher than the average for a fly half, showing that experience is more important than position.

This becomes even more pronounced when taking international appearances into account. On average, a player with at least 50 international games earns $428,174. This shows that the best players in the world earn more than their peers.

Lower Pay but Extra Opportunities

The reason for rugby union’s lower pay compared to other sports is the salary cap within the league. Because the league’s revenue is much less than that of other leagues, the teams can’t afford to pay significantly more.

However, they gain additional payments when playing for their international teams. The England rugby union team gets paid $30,271 per appearance, meaning they can substantially increase their wage through international recognition. The England team is the highest-paid squad, so players from other countries won’t be as well rewarded.

It makes rugby union more of a meritocracy than many other sports, as the best players truly get paid the most.

