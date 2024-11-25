Armando Pantoja

Armando Pantoja, widely known as the TallGuy Tycoon, is hosting Strategy Saturday Live: On the Edge of Tomorrow 2025 on November 25, 2024, at the Gramercy Theater in New York City. This sold-out event promises an in-depth exploration of the future, featuring cutting-edge insights on blockchain, AI, quantum computing, humanoid robotics, and the evolving landscape of space colonization.

Event Highlights Include:

Blockchain & AI Breakthroughs : Discover the latest trends in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, along with strategies for investing in these fast-evolving fields.

: Discover the latest trends in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, along with strategies for investing in these fast-evolving fields. Advances in Quantum Computing & Robotics : Gain valuable insights into the technological progress that’s shaping the future of computing and robotics.

: Gain valuable insights into the technological progress that’s shaping the future of computing and robotics. Investment Potential in Space Travel : Understand the financial opportunities emerging in interplanetary travel and how to navigate this new frontier.

: Understand the financial opportunities emerging in interplanetary travel and how to navigate this new frontier. Actionable Strategies for 2025: Armando will provide a roadmap for positioning yourself to thrive in the tech-driven economy of the future.

With a career spanning over 15 years in the financial technology sector, Armando has led innovation at some of the world’s largest companies and is a recognized global thought leader. His success includes the creation of ICORanker, an AI-powered platform for evaluating cryptocurrency projects, which was acquired for millions by a publicly traded company.

Advertisement

A former college instructor, Armando excels at making complex tech concepts accessible to a broad audience. His ability to distill sophisticated ideas into understandable terms has earned him a global following across multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Armando shares his excitement for the event, saying:

“This event is truly amazing—bringing together diverse people eager to learn about tech and finance. As a futurist, I’m thankful because selling out an educational event like this is incredibly hard, proving the demand for actionable knowledge.”

For more information on Armando Pantoja, his events, and his work, visit www.whoistallguytycoon.com.