It was only a matter of time before Sir Charles entered the Bronny chat. The Hall of Famer just voiced his strongest criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers, calling their approach to handling rookie Bronny James “awful.”

At least he keeps it a buck.

Speaking on The Bettor Angle, Barkley took issue with the team’s decision to limit Bronny’s appearances to home games, a move he described as detrimental to both the player and the organization.

“And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play home games,” Barkley said. “It’s stupid, it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip, and you have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him.”

When you think about it on those terms …

Barkley did not hold back, suggesting the approach hinders Bronny’s development and reflects poorly on both the Lakers and LeBron James. “I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors. They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion.”

Debatable but we hear Charles, loud and clear.

Bronny James has also been sidelined recently due to a heel injury, further limiting his participation. Earlier this season, the Lakers assigned him to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to gain experience and develop his skills. However, his appearances with the G League team have been sporadic, and he has not consistently remained in the league.

The 19-year-old rookie made history in October when he and his father, LeBron James, became the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA game together. While this milestone was widely celebrated, Bronny’s limited role and inconsistent schedule have drawn scrutiny.

Barkley’s comments highlight concerns about how the Lakers are managing Bronny’s transition into professional basketball, sparking broader questions about balancing player development with team dynamics and public expectations.

Whelp, Charles is not in the Lakers front office. So his opinion is just that, an opinion and everybody has one.