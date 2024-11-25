Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to appear before Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday (November 25) to determine whether he will be released on bond. While the potential release of the music mogul looms, his alleged victims are expressing growing fears for their safety.

According to NewsNation’s Banfield, Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing multiple accusers, revealed that her clients have been receiving death threats. Among those targeted is Courtney Burgess, a grand jury witness who has publicly claimed to own the copyright to the alleged memoir of the late Kim Porter.

Victims Fear Obstruction of Justice

Mitchell shared that her clients, who are part of the ongoing legal proceedings against Diddy, are apprehensive about the implications of his potential release. “All of them are very apprehensive about their safety if he were to be granted bond,” she stated. “I am confident in the court. I am sure that the court will remain with their previous decision of no bond.”

The attorney explained that while the threats her clients have received are from unidentified sources, the timing has raised concerns about the possibility of Diddy’s influence. “There have been threats from people on the internet, but not, at least, what we don’t know from Diddy to be directly,” she clarified.

Mitchell: “I’m Not Scared”

Mitchell, who claims to have been vocal about Diddy’s alleged misconduct since 2021, admitted that she, too, has faced intimidation. Despite this, she maintained a firm stance. “I keep two straps on me,” she declared. “And I have God protecting me. I’m not scared. As long as he’s behind bars.”

While expressing relief that the judge has indicated Diddy would not be allowed to return to Miami if released, Mitchell acknowledged that his release could require heightened security measures. “If he were to come back to Miami, I probably would be a little nervous and probably beef up security,” she admitted. “I’m pretty good with my Smith and Wesson.”

Prosecutors Push to Deny Bond

Prosecutors have raised concerns that Diddy could obstruct justice if granted bond, citing his potential to influence witnesses or intimidate accusers. These arguments, coupled with the alleged threats against his accusers, will likely weigh heavily on the court’s decision.

What’s Next?

As Monday’s hearing approaches, all eyes will be on Judge Subramanian’s ruling. The decision could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing legal battle surrounding Diddy, his alleged victims, and the broader conversation about justice and safety in high-profile cases.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.