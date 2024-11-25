Sean “Diddy” Combs is assembling a defense for his upcoming federal trial with plans to call six escorts as witnesses. The trial, set for May 2025, centers on serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. AllHipHop first reported the news on Sunday (November 24), revealing that Diddy’s legal strategy includes testimony from escorts who attended his infamous “freak-off parties.”

Currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the 51-year-old music mogul and father of seven awaits a judge’s decision on his third bail proposal. If approved, Diddy would be required to reside in Manhattan, where he was originally arrested in September.

Diddy’s legal team intends to use the escorts’ testimonies to counter the prosecution’s allegations. According to the defense, these witnesses could challenge claims about systemic abuse facilitated through Diddy’s businesses and employees. Prosecutors, however, assert that these six individuals represent only a fraction of the witnesses involved. “Six escorts are only the beginning,” one prosecutor said, hinting at the scale of the alleged activities.

The charges against Diddy are extensive, including kidnapping, arson, bribery, drug-related offenses, and obstruction of justice. If convicted, he could face life in prison for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. The latter charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, while a separate charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution could add up to 10 years to his sentence.

Adding to his legal troubles, the court is examining allegations that Diddy violated jail protocols by attempting to contact witnesses. These claims could affect his chances of securing bail before the trial.

Despite his legal battles, Diddy has reportedly remained in good spirits. He recently celebrated his birthday with his children, expressing pride in their achievements during a call. However, prosecutors have accused him of using this same call to orchestrate intimidation tactics.

As the trial approaches in the Spring of next year, Diddy’s defense team is preparing for a high-stakes battle to counter the serious accusations against the music mogul.