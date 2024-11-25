The smoke continues. This time on the awards stage. The two titans are set to face off in multiple rap categories at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where they will yet again compete against each other and other major figures in the rap game and more. Both top artists are finalists, and favorites for that matter for the prestigious Top Rap Artist award, alongside Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott.

In addition, they are also nominated for Top Male Rap Artist, with Travis Scott appearing as the third finalist in that category.

Who ya’ll got winning?

Well, history says this … Drake, shares the title of most awarded artist in BBMA history with Taylor Swift, having earned 39 nominations to date, as he is also vying for several other honors. His nominations include Top Male Artist, Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Rap Album for his latest release For All The Dogs.

Additionally, he’s nominated for Top R&B Song for his collaboration on “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)” with 4batz.

Body of work is tough thought.

Kendrick Lamar, not to be outdone, has an impressive slate of nominations as well. He’s up for Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Streaming Song for his hit “Not Like Us.” He’s also competing for Top Collaboration for his track “Like That,” a collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, as well as Top Rap Song for the aforementioned hits.

Dot got a case to be made.

In addition to Lamar and Drake, Beyoncé is also in the running with several nominations, including Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album, and Top Dance/Electronic Artist. Meanwhile, newcomers Shaboozey and Tyla have earned spots as first-time finalists, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s awards.

Get this, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will be hosted by comedian and actress Michelle Buteau, will air on December 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on FOX, available through Fire TV Channels, and will be available on-demand on Paramount+.