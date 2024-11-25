Drake Announces Austrailian Tour to Launch on Super Bowl Sunday

Drake is ready to take on Australia. After teasing the tour last week, The Boy confirmed the move during an appearance on xQc’s livestream.

“I’m coming to Australia for the first time in eight years, coming back to Australia on tour it’s actually funny enough called the Anitta Max Wynn tour,” he announced. “Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast.”

The tour will launch on Feb. 9, ironically the same day as Kendrick Lamar takes the Super Bowl stage.

Advertisement

Drake will kick off his Australian 'Anita Max Wynn' tour on the same day Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl, February 9th, 2025.pic.twitter.com/gjL4ryM8Qq — Complex (@Complex) November 25, 2024

Last week, the OVO superstar hints at international dates by showing an Instagram throwback image of Australia. “It’s been like 7 years,” Drake wrote with several eyeball emoji.

Drake via his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/l7NytzrJMW — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) November 12, 2024

In related news, Drake is back with a new music video. The Boy dons all OVO clothing and is surrounded by his Woes in the video for “No Face.” You can see the whole unit at a mall, riding through the space in Escalades and with the OVO flags in tow. You can see the whole video.