The 2010’s gave us some memorable bars but one Iconic Flow was Nicki Minaj’s verse on ‘Monster.’

Some context. Kanye West released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010. The legendary album featured who’s who in rap music elite. When it came to Monster, Jay-Z and Rick Ross laid down their fire but it was Nicki Minaj’s solidified her place in the conversation as a rapper who could hold her own with icons.

Nicki’s verse was one of them ones that anyone could rap along to. Some of the gender specific stuff is what it is but with Nicki’s flow, some things are meant to be rapped along to – Period.

Minaj’s performance on the track was a masterclass in versatility and flows.

She went from rapid to cadence shifts to lyrical wordplay, showcasing her confidence.

Bars like “Pull up in the monster, automobile gangster / With a bad b*** that came from Sri Lanka”- like c’mon.

She hit listeners with “Yeah, my money’s so tall that my Barbies got to climb it, Hotter than a Middle Eastern climate, violent”

But you gotta rewind for that “I’ll eat your brains / Then I’ma start rocking gold teeth and fangs.”

Nearly 15 years later, damn it’s been that long, Nicki Minaj’s Monster verse remains nothing short of a cultural benchmark. Like, this is why she is arguably the GOAT of female rappers and one of the GOATS when it comes to rap – PERIODT. Yea, we said it.

Anywho here’s the verse below:

Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta

With a bad bitch that came from Sri Lanka

Yeah, I’m in that Tonka, color of Willy Wonka

You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer

OK, first things first, I’ll eat your brains

Then I’ma start rocking gold teeth and fangs

‘Cause that’s what a motherfuckin’ monster do

Hair dresser from Milan, that’s the monster ‘do

Monster Giuseppe heel, that’s the monster shoe

Young Money is the roster and a monster crew

And I’m all up, all up, all up in the bank with the funny face

And if I’m fake, I ain’t notice ’cause my money ain’t

So let me get this straight, wait, I’m the rookie?

But my features and my shows ten times your pay?

50K for a verse, no album out

Yeah, my money’s so tall that my Barbies got to climb it

Hotter than a Middle Eastern climate, violent

Tony Matterhorn, dutty wine it, wine it

Nicki on them titties when I sign it

That’s how these niggas so one-track-minded

But really, really I don’t give an F-U-C-K

“Forget Barbie, fuck Nicki, sh-she’s fake”

“She on a diet,” but my pockets eatin’ cheesecake

And I’ll say, bride of Chucky, it’s child’s play

Just killed another career, it’s a mild day

Besides, Ye, they can’t stand besides me

I think me, you, and Am’ should ménage Friday

Pink wig, thick ass, give ’em whiplash

I think big, get cash, make ’em blink fast

Now look at what you just saw, this is what you live for

Ah, I’m a motherfuckin’ monster