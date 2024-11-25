Kanye West Sued for Sexaul Assault Over Incident at 2010 Video Shoot

Model Jenn An is suing Kanye West for an alleged incident that included sexual assault and strangulation.

According to An, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, the event occurred during a music video shoot for La Roux’s “In for the Kill ” in September 2010 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

An alleges that Kanye West specifically selected her to be one of the female background actors and models, reportedly saying, “Give me the Asian girl.” According to her, when she expressed concern about the revealing nature of her outfit, West allegedly responded, “That’s why I chose you.” According to The Wrap, the legal docs state she was currently wearing lingerie.

The lawsuit obtained by The Wrap claims that West dismissed the other background actors and models and then “began filming the sexual assault.”

An accuses West of strangling her with both hands before forcing several fingers down her throat. She claims he repeatedly moved his fingers in and out, causing her to gag, in what she believed lasted over a minute, to simulate forced oral sex. During the moment, Ye is alleged to say, “This is art. This is f–king art. I am like Picasso.”

An’s suit also lists Interscope and Universal Music Group. An is seeking “damages for mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to reputation” and lawyer fees.