First off, let’s just say this. Khalid is a grown up and he should live his life however he wants. Now that we got that out the way, the “Better” crooner recently opened up about his sexuality on X (formerly Twitter) after being publicly outed in a series of since-deleted posts by R&B artist Hugo D. Almonte.

Get this, Almonte’s posts included a photo of the two together and implied details about Khalid’s private life, sparking widespread speculation online.

In a nonchalant but clear response, Khalid posted a simple yet powerful message, sharing a rainbow flag alongside the words, “there yall go. Next topic please lol.” The statement was brief but indicative of his intent to move past the situation.

As fans began reacting, because they will react to ANYTHING, Khalid shared a heartfelt statement reaffirming his confidence in his identity and shutting down any notion of shame. He wrote:

The singer continued engaging with fans, some of whom questioned why he hadn’t openly discussed his sexuality before. In one reply, Khalid clarified:

Despite the public nature of the outing, Khalid maintained a calm and positive outlook, using the situation as an opportunity to affirm his truth and emphasize his right to privacy.

His fans have largely rallied around him, celebrating his openness and offering support.

Anyways, now that we got that out the way, Khalid, when is the next project dropping?