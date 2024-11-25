Lil Durk is under fire for the high prices of his “Free Durk” merchandise as he remains jailed on murder-for-hire charges. His team recently launched a collection of apparel, including T-shirts and hoodies, to show support for the rapper, who is being held without bail.

The clothing line features the slogan “Free Durk,” with T-shirts priced at $45 and hoodies retailing for $95. Fans were quick to criticize the pricing, accusing Durk’s team of exploiting supporters during his legal troubles.

One frustrated fan commented, “$95 for a made-in-China hoodie is crazy work.” Another quipped, “They should add an extra 10 years for these damn prices.” A harsher critique came from someone who remarked, “Nobody wants that. Keep him locked up.”

Advertisement

Lil Durk is currently detained in Los Angeles after pleading not guilty to murder-for-hire charges. While a bond hearing is scheduled for December 12, prosecutors strongly oppose his release, citing claims that the rapper attempted to flee the country before his arrest.

The charges against Durk initially included conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, stemming from an alleged plot that resulted in the death of Quando Rondo’s cousin. However, a superseding indictment filed on November 7 brought additional charges. These include the use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and using, carrying, and discharging firearms, including a machine gun, in furtherance of a violent crime.

As Durk’s legal battle intensifies, the controversy over his merchandise adds another layer of scrutiny to the embattled rapper’s situation.