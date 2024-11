Boose Badazz vs. Lil Scrappy in a boxing ring? Sign us up. Scrappy revealed he would love a rap celebrity showdown in front of a live crowd.

“I think me and Boosie’ll give the people what they wanna see,” Scrappy said. “I’ll light a n—a up. I can’t wait to duff a n—a.”

He added, “Pick a n—a. I ain’t giving fuck no more. You see them paws come out, boy.”

