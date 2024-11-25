Barely a contest. That’s how we will sum yesterday’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

LA had a big opportunity heading into their face off against the Eagles. A needed win would have positioned them in a tie atop the NFC West. Instead, the Rams faltered, suffering a crushing 37-20 defeat at the hands of the Eagles, powered by Saquon Barkley’s record-setting performance.

As for the Eagles (9-2), they are red hot and extended their winning streak to seven games, solidifying their control over the NFC East. With this victory and the Washington Commanders’ wild loss to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, the Eagles now hold a commanding two-and-a-half-game lead in the division with six weeks remaining in the regular season. The team also remains firmly in contention for the NFC’s top playoff seed, trailing only the Detroit Lions (10-1).

Get this, Barkley’s spectacular performance not only secured the Eagles’ win but also bolstered his case for NFL MVP, an award typically dominated by quarterbacks. The star running back rushed for a career-high 255 yards, the ninth-best single-game total in league history, and scored two long touchdowns.

But there’s more, Barkley’s second 70-plus yard touchdown run of the game — a 72-yard dash late in the fourth quarter — sealed the Eagles’ victory and marked a fitting end to his career night. His explosive plays proved too much for the Rams to overcome, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe of his talent.

On any given Sunday a loss is tough but for the Rams now (5-6), the “L” was a significant setback. With the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the day, both teams improved to 6-5, leaving the Rams in third place in the NFC West. What could have been a step toward first place instead became a missed opportunity. Now, the Rams must fight to remain in playoff contention, with crucial divisional matchups against the Cardinals in Week 17 and the Seahawks in Week 18 looming on the horizon.

The Eagles’ dominance, driven by Barkley’s historic performance, keeps them firmly among the NFL’s elite as the season enters its final stretch. Meanwhile, the Rams face mounting pressure to find consistency if they hope to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Anyways on to the next in this wild NFL season.