Nicki Minaj is already eyeing another album. In a Q&A with fans on X, she revealed she will release a new album in 2025 and also announce a new set of tour dates.

Add Nicki Minaj to the list of legends in the RIAA diamond club. Her uber-popular 2012 single “Starships” has just crossed the 10 million sales mark. Minaj highlighted the achievement in alignment with the 10th anniversary of her second album, The Pinkprint.