It’s comeback szn. For real, it is and Cardi B is gearing up for a major comeback in 2025. The Bronx bred diva is sending a clear message to anyone who’s crossed her in 2024. On Sunday, November 24, Cardi took to IG Live, delivering a message to her followers and detractors alike.

With her trademark confidence, Cardi warned those who had wronged her this year, demanding they make amends before the new year begins. “I’m telling you right now,” she said, her tone firm and unyielding. “Every person who played with me in 2024—y’all better apologize today. I mean it. Apologize today.”

PERIODT. That wasn’t a typo btw.

Now get this, Cardi made it clear she plans to enter 2025 with a clean slate, having no tolerance for any lingering disrespect. Her declaration became even more intense as she continued, saying, “As soon as 12:00 A.M. hits, I’m hitting the reset button. And I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt.”

The thought of the wet belt. Lol.

Though she didn’t name specific individuals, Cardi’s frustration was palpable. “I’m sick of everybody,” she confessed, revealing her weariness with the drama she’s faced over the past year.

Sometimes the opps don’t need to be called out. They know who they are.

Looking back on 2024, Cardi called it “the weirdest year I’ve ever experienced.” She had previously shared that her highly anticipated sophomore album, initially expected to drop in 2024, would be delayed. Despite the setback, she remains optimistic about the future. “Next year is going to be my year,” she confidently declared. “My album will drop, and my secret businesses will finally come to light.”

Interestingly, she wrapped up her Live on a lighter note, Cardi showed her usual humor, joking, “Hopefully, I get myself a little boyfriend next year. I’m hoe-less right now,” before adding, “I gotta get my s### together.”

Let’s see what happens. We’re here for it.