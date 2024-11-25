Sexyy Red continues her meteoric rise in the music world, achieving an impressive milestone by tying with rap superstar Drake for two No. 1 singles on Apple Music. The St. Louis native is proving her dominance in the rap game, with her infectious hits capturing widespread attention and acclaim.

Her recent success places her among elite company, as Drake, a certified chart-topper, has consistently dominated streaming platforms throughout his career. For Sexyy Red, this achievement signals her transition from rising star to a mainstay in contemporary hip-hop.

The singles that secured this feat for Sexyy Red are “SkeeYee” and her feature on “Rich Baby Daddy” with Drake and SZA. Both tracks have not only showcased her unique flow and charisma but also demonstrated her ability to stand out alongside heavyweight collaborators. Her contributions to “Rich Baby Daddy” earned particular praise for their high-energy delivery, further cementing her reputation as a versatile artist.

The rapper’s vibrant personality and unapologetic style have resonated with fans, catapulting her singles to the top of the charts. Her authenticity and ability to craft catchy, club-ready tracks have made her a standout voice in the industry.

This feat adds to a breakout year for Sexyy Red, who has seen her music and persona embraced by fans and collaborators alike. Tying with an artist of Drake’s caliber is a testament to her talent and the power of her growing fanbase.

With momentum on her side and her star power rapidly increasing, Sexyy Red shows no signs of slowing down. Fans and critics alike eagerly await what the rapper will deliver next as she continues to solidify her position as one of the hottest names in music today.