SZA Says a ‘Whole New Project’ Will Arive Before 2025

SZA is on the clock. With her brother Kendrick Lamar dropping off GNX last week, SZA reveals that she will also serve fans before the end of the year.

Sitting with Kai Cenat on his marathon stream, SZA revealed a “whole new project” is in the tuck and “will be out before the year is over.”

NEW SZA PROJECT BEFORE THE YEAR’S OVER😭🖤 pic.twitter.com/OvrRdpz1wR — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) November 24, 2024

Earlier this month, speaking with British Vogue, she previewed the Lana album.

“I think I am making music from a more beautiful place,” SZA said. “From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

So that’s what Punch meant by this:

We’ve had some amazing projects drop this year. Schoolboy Q, Sir, Zacari, Alemeda, Doechii and AB-Soul delivered great bodies of work… and it’s still a month and half left this year. 😉 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) November 9, 2024

