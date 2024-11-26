Drake has launched a second legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), this time accusing the music giant of defamation and claiming it failed to halt the release of Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us,” which he alleges falsely accuses him of being a sex offender.

This new filing, submitted late Monday and made public on Tuesday, follows a previous legal action in New York, where Drake accused UMG of unlawfully promoting Lamar’s song on Spotify.

In the new filing, Drake’s legal team provides further details regarding his grievances with UMG, which is his record label for his entire career. According to the filing, UMG was aware that Lamar’s song contained accusations labeling Drake as a “certified pedophile” and “predator,” yet chose to release it anyway. “UMG could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” the document states. “But UMG chose to do the opposite, designing and financing a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit, using the harm caused to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and massive revenues.”

Like the filing in New York, the Texas petition is not a formal lawsuit but a pre-action filing intended to collect depositions from critical figures at UMG and iHeartRadio. The goal is to gather more evidence to support a defamation claim and potentially lead to additional allegations of civil fraud and racketeering.

Though Lamar is not named in the petition and is not accused of any legal wrongdoing, Drake’s legal team asserts that UMG knew the song, along with its album art and music video, would tarnish Drake’s reputation by falsely linking him to criminal sexual acts. The petition further accuses UMG of giving Lamar an unfair advantage in their competition, prioritizing one artist over another through illegal means.

UMG and iHeartRadio have not responded to requests for comment on the filing.