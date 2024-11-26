Lawsuits are just flying everywhere in Hip Hop these days. Okay, YNW Melly is up and a federal judge has ordered the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) to justify the continued detention conditions of rapper, whose lawyers argue he has faced unconstitutional treatment while in custody. U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian’s ruling on Monday requires BSO to submit a detailed explanation by December 6, including all relevant documents, regarding why Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, should not be released from jail.

Here’s what’s wild depending on how you look at these types of things. Melly has been held in isolation since 2019 while awaiting trial on charges that he killed two childhood friends, Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy), in 2018. The rapper faces a potential death penalty if convicted in his retrial, set for early 2025.

Get this, the lawsuit, filed earlier this month, describes the conditions of Melly’s detention as “egregious violations” of constitutional rights, including years of total isolation, limited contact with legal counsel, and the inability to communicate with his family. The complaint states, “The conditions in which Melly is living in shock the conscience and could not even be imagined … even in a third-world country that has no guard rails protecting human decency and dignity.”

Here’s what Melly’s lawyer, Michael Pizzi, said regarding the judge’s order, calling it a significant step. “For the first time, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the jail officials will have to explain to a Federal Judge why they are refusing to permit Mr. [Demons] to have the same phone contact and visitation and lawyer visits that all inmates are guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” Pizzi told the Miami Herald.

Now here’s what we know based on reporting …

For three years, Melly has allegedly been barred from making phone calls or receiving visits from family members, including his mother, Jamie King. Defense attorney Raven Liberty reported being forced to wait for extended periods when trying to meet with her client.

Now in contrast, BSO previously justified the isolation by claiming that Melly’s placement in administrative segregation was due to security concerns, citing a 2022 grievance from another inmate alleging Melly was plotting an escape. The accusation, which included claims that an attorney would smuggle handcuff keys, led to a search of Melly’s cell. The search reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing, yet the rapper was moved into solitary confinement, where he remains.

Back to the lawsuit. Melly’s isolation has included being held in a cell without a door, monitored 24/7 by emergency response staff, and denied interaction with other inmates. Liberty described these conditions as “inhumane” and accused BSO of interfering with Melly’s constitutional rights to a fair defense.

“It is due time that BSO is forced to address the unconstitutional conditions,” Liberty said, criticizing the “gross abuse of power” by jail officials. She emphasized that the issues extend beyond her client, stating, “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a change, not only for Mr. Demons but all inmates being housed in the Broward County jails.”

BSO has until December 6 to respond to the court’s demands, potentially revealing more about Melly’s detention conditions and the steps taken—or not taken—by officials to ensure his constitutional rights.

What ya’ll think? Too harsh or this is just what it is for anyone charged with double homicide who is a high profile defendant? Hard to say or maybe not.