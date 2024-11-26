Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and More Perform at Rolling Loud Thailand

The second day of Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 brought the heat to Legend Siam in Pattaya City, showcasing a dynamic lineup of global rap icons and regional stars. With high-energy sets and unforgettable moments, the festival proved why it’s a must-attend celebration of hip-hop culture.

Rap legend Lil Wayne headlined the evening, igniting the crowd with timeless classics like “A Milli” and “Lollipop.” Wiz Khalifa followed with his laid-back charisma, delivering fan-favorites including “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again.” Making history, DJ Snake became the first EDM artist to perform at Rolling Loud, surprising fans with a hip-hop-only set that featured Tyga as a special guest.

The excitement didn’t stop there—NLE Choppa lit up the stage with his viral anthem “Shotta Flow,” while Rich The Kid kept the energy high with hits like “Plug Walk.” Regional pride shone through as BamBam of GOT7 fame captivated the audience with “riBBon” and a dazzling display of his global stardom.

Advertisement

Thai hip-hop legends Thaitanium brought their signature sound, while Chinese group Digi Ghetto delivered raw, gripping performances. Adding an international touch, Indian rapper Hanumankind wowed fans with his lyrical finesse.

With a day packed with show-stopping moments and cross-cultural collaboration, Rolling Loud Thailand continues to elevate the festival experience.