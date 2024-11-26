Lila Iké, the Jamaican singer-songwriter, brings the warmth and intimacy of cooking a beloved Jamaican staple to life in her latest track and video, “Fry Plantain,” out via Wurl Iké Records & In.Digg.Nation Collective under exclusive license to Ineffable Records.

With just heat, salt, and oil sizzling on the stovetop, the simple ingredients mirror the chemistry between Lila Iké and her co-star, Brooklyn-born rapper/actor Joey Bada$$. Joey reprises his role as Lila Iké’s love interest, having previously appeared in the video for her previous song “He Loves Us Both” featuring H.E.R.. Directed by DJUVII, the visuals capture intimate moments of Lila cooking for Joey, setting the stage for their island adventure.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Joey. I first met him for my ‘He Loves Us Both’ video with H.E.R., where he actually suggested we hop on a song together, says Lila. “I was really excited I had ‘Fry Plantain’ done already and thought it could use a rapper like himself to take it to the next level, and that he did. A few months later, he flew to Jamaica and we shot the video. It was very fun. I took him around the island and had a great weekend shooting and enjoying good food and music.”

